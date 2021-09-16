Las Vegas motorcyclist dead after crash on Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash near the intersection of Eastern and Harmon avenues.

A vehicle and a motorcycle collided and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation and the road is closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

