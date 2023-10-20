Las Vegas motorcyclist dead after crash near Mojave, California

KERN COUNTY (KTNV) — A Las Vegas motorcyclist is dead after a California crash, that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 68-year-old Andrew Risso was traveling westbound on State Route 58, east of Cache Creek in Mojave.

Investigators said he veered off the roadway and lost control of his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officers said they will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

No further details have been released, as of Friday at 3 p.m.