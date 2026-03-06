Las Vegas mother sues CCSD after 8-year-old dies following choking incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas mother is suing the Clark County School District after the death of her 8-year-old son following a choking incident at school.

According to a federal lawsuit, the incident happened during lunch at Bass Elementary School in February.

The complaint alleges 8-year-old Cruzito Ruiz began choking on a piece of pineapple while eating in the school cafeteria.

Attorneys for the family say Cruzito stood up and showed signs he was in distress — including holding his hands to his mouth and signaling for help.

Lagromarsino Law and Naqvi Injury Law

The lawsuit claims Cruzito approached a staff member along with another student, who told the adult Cruzito was feeling sick.

Attorneys allege the staff member did not assess Cruzito’s airway, alert the school nurse, or call for emergency help. The lawsuit claims the employee was required to have CPR/AED training.

Instead, the complaint claims Cruzito was directed to go to the boys’ restroom.

The lawsuit argues that decision separated the child from adult supervision and trained staff during a choking emergency.

Lagromarsino Law and Naqvi Injury Law

According to the filing, several minutes later students found Cruzito unconscious on the restroom floor.

Staff eventually called 911. First responders later removed a large piece of pineapple from the child’s airway.

Cruzito was taken to the hospital with a severe brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen. He never regained consciousness and died days later, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys representing Cruzito’s mother released the following statement to Channel 13:

“Cruzito died at just 8 years old because a Clark County School District employee ordered him to go to the bathroom alone while he was choking at school. The family is heartbroken by the loss of their beloved Cruzito. His mother and family want to make sure it never happens again.”

The lawsuit accuses the school district of failing to properly train employees to respond to choking emergencies and seeks damages.

The Clark County School District declined to comment on the allegations, saying the district does not comment on pending litigation.

Read the full complaint below:

