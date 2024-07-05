Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Metro police seize more than 8.5 tons of illegal fireworks

Las Vegas Metro seize illegal fireworks
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Las Vegas Metro seize illegal fireworks
Las Vegas Metro seize even more illegal fireworks
Las Vegas seize more illegal fireworks
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 05, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Illegal Fireworks Task Force have seized more than 8.5 tons of illegal fireworks—or 17,260 pounds to be exact—following the Fourth of July.

The seizure of illegal fireworks has been underway since the middle of June as part of a joint-agency Illegal Fireworks Task Force.

Police said as of Friday morning, 229 citations have been written.

Now that the Fourth of July has come to an end, police said all fireworks—regardless of their "Safe & Sane" status—are now illegal to set off in Clark County.

Police are asking the public to continue reporting illegal fireworks to www.ISpyFireworks.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH