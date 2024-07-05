Las Vegas Metro police seize more than 8.5 tons of illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Illegal Fireworks Task Force have seized more than 8.5 tons of illegal fireworks—or 17,260 pounds to be exact—following the Fourth of July.

The seizure of illegal fireworks has been underway since the middle of June as part of a joint-agency Illegal Fireworks Task Force.

Police said as of Friday morning, 229 citations have been written.

Now that the Fourth of July has come to an end, police said all fireworks—regardless of their "Safe & Sane" status—are now illegal to set off in Clark County.

Police are asking the public to continue reporting illegal fireworks to www.ISpyFireworks.com.