Authorities seize more illegal fireworks in Clark County than any year prior; July 4th still a week away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have seized more illegal fireworks so far this year than ever before, according to Clark County officials.

This comes after Las Vegas police reminded the community that fines for illegal fireworks start at $500.

"Safe and sane" fireworks are the only type of consumer fireworks allowed in Clark County and local cities. They are only allowed between June 28 through July 4, which is when nonprofit groups are allowed to sell them for fundraising purposes at locally licensed and inspected stands. Those generally include sparklers and fireworks that are kept to a small, circular area on the ground and don't explode in the air.

As a reminder, no fireworks of any kinds are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park, any other local parks, or on public lands throughout the region, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, and Red Rock Canyon.

According to county officials, all fireworks are a concern during the hot summer months, when wildfire threats are the highest.

