Las Vegas man's skin cancer diagnosis highlights Southern Nevada's primary care shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Southern Nevada man's experience with skin cancer is drawing attention to a growing healthcare access problem in the region, with long wait times and a shortage of primary care providers that affects thousands of residents.

Martin Castillo noticed what he thought was a bug bite on his leg. What followed was a months-long journey through multiple doctors, specialists, and weeks of waiting before he finally received a diagnosis.

"The dermatologist was treating me for a bug bite. Then I seen my regular doctor, show it to him and he referred me here. And then when I got here, they looked at it, and they told me it was skin cancer," Castillo said.

Getting to that diagnosis wasn't quick. Castillo said it took about three weeks just to get in to see a dermatologist. After his cancer diagnosis, the wait times only grew longer.

"They referred me to two different places. One got back to me pretty quickly, and they were still like two, three weeks out. And then the other one. When they got back to me, it was gonna be more like six weeks out," Castillo said.

For someone facing a cancer diagnosis, Castillo said those delays were overwhelming.

"It was like, you know, I can't wait that long with skin cancer. You hear cancer and you just kind of, you know, and that was me," Castillo said.

Castillo's experience reflects a broader challenge across Southern Nevada. The state ranks 48th in the nation for primary care physicians per 100,000 residents, leaving many patients struggling to find timely appointments.

Justin Bituin, a nurse practitioner and founder of Upbeat Health, is trying to bridge the gap, saying the shortage pushes many patients toward emergency rooms instead of primary care offices.

"A lot of our patients, you know, after searching around everyone in Las Vegas, they have a hard time getting into a primary care office, and we offer same-day and next-day service," Bituin said.

Bituin said the consequences of delayed primary care can be serious, particularly for patients managing chronic conditions.

He says he wants to make sure anyone who might need care can get into his clinic as soon as possible.

"A lot of these patients, especially people with diabetes or high blood pressure, they don't necessarily feel these symptoms right away. And without establishing the primary care, a lot of these diseases go unchecked," Bituin said.

Castillo continued his care at Upbeat Health, where he was seen quickly and was able to continue treatment.

"This is very easy, and you're right, it's not like a normal doctor's office. It's not like, OK, I'm trying to make an appointment, and they tell me, OK, well, we can't get you in for a month, or we can't get you in for three weeks. They got me in right away," Castillo said.

Surgery successfully removed Castillo's skin cancer, and after weeks of follow-up treatment, he said he is grateful he found care when he did.

"They got everything. It's much better," Castillo said.

Healthcare providers say as Southern Nevada's population continues to grow, so does the need for more primary care doctors and specialists.

About Upbeat Health's wound care services:

Mobile clinic options are available.

In addition to primary care, Upbeat Health operates as a drive-up wound clinic offering a range of wound care services.

According to the clinic, its wound care team treats both new and long-lasting wounds using advanced treatments designed to help wounds heal faster and reduce the risk of complications.

Services include chronic wound management for conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, and pressure sores, as well as surgical wound aftercare, burn treatment, infection control, and trauma wound care for lacerations, punctures, and other injuries.

The clinic also offers advanced dressings and therapies, including treatments such as XSONX, Ultramist, enzymatic agents, and bioengineered skin for complex or slow-healing wounds.

