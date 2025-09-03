Las Vegas man gets 47 years for child sexual exploitation and abuse material

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 47 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a toddler and possession of child sexual abuse material of several minors.

Damian Amalfitano pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.

“Today’s sentence reflects the defendant’s deplorable behavior and the seriousness of this crime against a vulnerable child who the defendant sexually abused,” said Acting United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada. “The collection of child sexual abuse material showed that the defendant sexually abused the victim for multiple consecutive days and recorded the abuse.”

Amalfitano was also ordered to pay $2,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance (AVAA) fund.

Amalfitano admitted to the sexual abuse of a two-year-old child with the purpose of creating child sexual abuse material and possession of child sex abuse material of other minors.

Forensic examination of his devices revealed nearly 350 images and six videos of child sex abuse materials on two digital devices.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

