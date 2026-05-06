LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High gas prices, fuel prices and news of budget airline Spirit shutting down operations is hitting people across the country and here in our valley.

That includes Ivan Herrera who told Channel13 he’s looking for other affordable airline options, as he has family on the east coast and in California.

WATCH | Las Vegas locals weigh travel plans amid high gas, jet fuel costs

Las Vegas locals weigh travel plans amid high gas, jet fuel costs

“I am looking through all the deals that all the airlines have to offer, because right now it is about affordability,”he said, adding “For anybody to travel, it’s hard to justify a $600 plane ticket when your salary doesn’t allow you to do something like that.”

UNLV Economics Professor Stephen Miller said many people are facing tough choices, including not traveling altogether.

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“It’s the people at the low end of the distribution that are being squeezed out,” he explained. “They’re also being squeezed out at the gas pump.”

Jason Kuntzelman recently started PCK Travel here in Las Vegas.

He told Channel 13, “I think a lot of people are questioning, should we travel right now?”

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He suggests being flexible if you can and traveling at off times rather than peak times at certain destinations.

“We want to take the kids on vacation,” said Ivan Herrera, “That’s something that we need to factor in the budget. If we can make it there that’s great, but if we can’t make it back home, that’s going to be a problem.”

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