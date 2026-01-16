Las Vegas locals struggle to find affordable healthcare in 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While health insurance premiums are sky high, many local families tell me they're either struggling to make high insurance payments, or they're choosing to go completely without any coverage.

A risky decision some families say they've almost been forced into.

“It’s like a lose-lose situation," said mother of three Mikai Walker who is struggling with the cost of insurance.

WATCH | Locals share their thoughts on the affordable healthcare issue

Las Vegas locals struggle to find affordable health care in 2026

Walker is a busy mom of three with another little one on the way.

She told me she is three months along in the pregnancy.

While this can usually be a time of excitement, it's becomeone of concern. She doesn't have insurance, plus changes to her body and job make it more stressful.

“I was able to get the Medicaid, funded by the state, I think medical whatever it’s called, but once I started working I was cut off because I make too much money," said Walker.

She makes $18 per hour and her partner makes a similar amount.

While they would qualify for the Affordable Care Act, she says it still costs too much.

In order to qualify, you need to make between 100% and 400% the federal poverty level.

That's between $15,650 and $62,600 each year for one person.

A family of four would make between $32,150 and $128,600 each year.

Watch | What could a new healthcare framework mean for you?

New healthcare framework questions: What it could mean for you

“When I did start looking into the ones that are available they were expensive, then the medical through my job, even more expensive," said Walker.

According to the Nevada Division of Insurance, average premiums have gone up by about 26%

“My daughter is a perfect example just today we uploaded all of her stuff. Her rate last year was $47, now it’s $169," said owner & managing partner of The MultiCare Group, and insurance broker Patrick Casale.

That's per month.

Casale says there are many similar stories to his daughter and Walker, people almost being priced out of health insurance.

“My clients are feeling the burden of these rates," said Casale.

While COVID-era tax credits expired for ACA plans December 31, 2025, many are still receiving help.

Casale says the majority of ACA plans still have tax credits, the issue is with the cost of premiums skyrocketing, that's really forcing these families to feel the pinch.

“Some people who are getting tax credits, keeping the plan they have last year are seeing an increase of double in some cases," said Casale.

If you do want to use any ACA benefits, the deadline is Thursday night at midnight, and there's no other special enrollment periods this year.

Casale tells me he thinks there will be at least one extra enrollment in 2026 though. He says once federal lawmakers make a decision on tax credits, they will revisit an open period to let anyone who did not sign up, look at the changes and make their decision.

There are other options in our valley though.

A group of locals in healthcare created a subscription health service with plans as cheap as $48 per month, called Inspiration Health to try and provide low cost help.

Despite the struggles, Walker remains optimistic that she'll eventually get coverage.

“I’m in high hopes that something does change because this is different, I hope it changes soon," said Walker.

Locals tell me they're looking for some sense of relief saying the affordable care act is no longer affordable, some are also hoping lawmakers will help bring more relief soon.

