Las Vegas locals and visitors scale the Strat to raise money for lung health

More than 900 participants climbed 1,455 steps at the Strat Tower in Las Vegas to raise $309,000 for the American Lung Association's local lung health programs.
KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 900 Participants climbed 1,455 steps at the Strat Tower to raise funds for the American Lung Association, adding $309,000 to benefit local programs.

The event, now in its 17th year, has raised millions of dollars for lung health programs.

Participants came from all walks of life, each with their own reason for taking on the 108-floor climb.

Jennifer Stewart, a Las Vegas local competing in her seventh year, finished second overall among female participants. She climbed in memory of her father, Tony, who passed away from lung cancer in 2017.

"He was my world, he supported me in everything that I did, I wear orange it's his favorite color," Stewart said.

Stewart said her father's fear of heights never would have kept him away.

"As much as he has a fear of heights, he would've been here supporting me every single year — he's my biggest fan," Stewart said.

Medical professionals who treat tracheotomy and ventilator patients in the Las Vegas market were also among those who took part.

Deborah Thompson, executive director of the American Lung Association Nevada, said the funds raised go directly toward local support programs.

"We have a better breathers club which is our local support group, we have our lung health helpline, we also have a tobacco sensation program," Thompson said.

Some of the Channel 13 team put their athleticism to the test. The climb wasn't easy, but between the water breaks on the way up and the support from the community, being able to cross was worth it.

"I think so many of us take lung health for granted, but doing something like this that really tests your lung health, that's why we call it the fight for air climb, I think it's really important," news anchor Anjali Patel said.

The winning time of 9 minutes and 2 seconds went to Ralf Hascher, a 46-year-old from Ulm, Germany, a spokesperson for the event shared with us.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

