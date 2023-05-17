Las Vegas local wins over $170k after hitting 7-card straight flush in Pai Gow Poker
Posted at 3:07 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 18:07:56-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman won a jackpot at Sunset Station Tuesday evening.
Mary is a Las Vegas local. She hit a 7-card straight flush securing the multiple-property progressive jackpot.
She won $172,270 while playing Pai Gow Poker.
Officials with the casino said the Pai Gow progressive was reset to $14,300 for the next lucky guest.
