LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Las Vegas resident turned their recent visit to the Cannery Casino into a $1 million payday this past week.

Boyd Gaming representatives say the slot player hit the Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand jackpot on Sept. 10.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot at 2:19 a.m. on a $3.75 bet with the progressive prize paying out a total of $1,024,065.

