Lucky gambler wins $1 million on Labor Day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky gambler had a winning start to their Labor Day holiday winning $1,000,000 on a dealt monster on Sept. 6. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The resorts said in a press release that this win sets the record for the largest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort.
No information about the winner was provided.
The #LaborDay party kicked off with one high limit video poker player winning $1,000,000 on a dealt monster—our new record for the largest non wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at The Cosmopolitan. pic.twitter.com/PCCuYKSAnm— The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) September 6, 2021