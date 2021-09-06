Watch
Local News

Actions

Lucky gambler wins $1 million on Labor Day in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
9.6.21 Winner.jpg
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 19:11:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky gambler had a winning start to their Labor Day holiday winning $1,000,000 on a dealt monster on Sept. 6. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The resorts said in a press release that this win sets the record for the largest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort.

No information about the winner was provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH