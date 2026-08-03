LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the new school year approaches, many Las Vegas families say rising prices are making back-to-school shopping more difficult than ever.

Now, some parents are turning to local libraries for help.

WATCH | Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez has details about these local events helping families ahead of the start of the school year:

Las Vegas libraries step up to help families with back-to-school costs

Libraries across the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District are hosting free back-to-school events that include backpack giveaways, school supplies, health and wellness resources, and activities for children.

“For me, because I’m a single mom with four children, I work off one income, and it’s still not enough,” said Brytney Edwards, a Las Vegas mother preparing her children for the upcoming school year.

Edwards said the cost of getting her children ready for school has added pressure to an already tight budget.

That’s why she decided to attend one of the district’s back-to-school resource fairs.

Library staff say the events are designed to support families while also creating a sense of community.

“Well, the library has always been a free and open place for the community, and we put together this back-to-school fair to really give back to our families,” said Melissa Sanchez with Spring Valley Library.

Officials with the library district say turnout at recent events has been large, with many families arriving early to secure supplies and resources.

“This is just one of the many back-to-school fairs that the library district is sponsoring,” Sanchez said. “For any of the ones we have later on in the week, we suggest getting there 30 minutes to an hour early.”

For some families who recently moved to Las Vegas, the events are also helping them feel more connected to the community.

“I think it’s amazing, especially for the kids,” said Ashley Payne, who recently relocated to Las Vegas. “I feel like community is lost now, so for a library to offer a sense of community where kids can come, be safe and actually benefit, I think that’s amazing.”

Another back-to-school event is scheduled for Thursday at the East Las Vegas Library from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information about upcoming library district events is available on the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District website.