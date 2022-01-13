Las Vegas Judge: Prosecutors can access Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend’s medical records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The court case involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III in a deadly DUI-related crash continued on Thursday.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said a judge should not have blocked prosecutors from accessing the medical records of Ruggs’ girlfriend.

henry ruggs' case update: judge zimmerman calls former ruling "erroneous" in denying the state the medical records of washington (ruggs' girlfriend injured in nov. crash)...ruggs' defense will now seek an appeal on her ruling — rachel moore (@rachelann_moore) January 13, 2022

RELATED: Here's why medical records are so important in the Henry Ruggs deadly DUI case

Previously, Robert Walsh had limited access to Ruggs' medical records and blocked the release of his girlfriend Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington's records.

RELATED: Attorney: State denied Henry Ruggs' girlfriend's medical records, will request another hearing

Washington is not facing any charges related to the crash that happened last November but reportedly suffered substantial injuries in the collision.

Ruggs is facing several charges from the crash that include DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death.

COVERAGE: Suspected fatsl DUI crash involving Raiders' Henry Ruggs III

Tina Tintor was killed in the crash after Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette Stingray collided with her car while on Rainbow Boulevard, according to police reports.