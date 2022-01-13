Watch
Las Vegas Judge: Prosecutors can access Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend’s medical records

Rachel Moore, 13 Action News
Lawyers appear in court on behalf of former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III on Nov. 10, 2021.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 12:38:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The court case involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III in a deadly DUI-related crash continued on Thursday.

Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said a judge should not have blocked prosecutors from accessing the medical records of Ruggs’ girlfriend.

Previously, Robert Walsh had limited access to Ruggs' medical records and blocked the release of his girlfriend Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington's records.

Washington is not facing any charges related to the crash that happened last November but reportedly suffered substantial injuries in the collision.

Ruggs is facing several charges from the crash that include DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death.

Tina Tintor was killed in the crash after Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette Stingray collided with her car while on Rainbow Boulevard, according to police reports.

