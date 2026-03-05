LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 21 years, Mamad Nafissi has called Las Vegas home. Born in Iran, he was intentional about bringing his pride for his culture and people to the valley.

He has owned a variety of businesses, including a Persian restaurant, but tensions building in the Middle East is also bringing mixed emotions.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling," said Nafissi.

WATCH | Las Vegas Iranians share mixed feelings on war in Iran

Las Vegas Iranians share mixed feelings on war in Iran

He remembers a different time for Iran.

“We were kids, we played on the street, girls, boys, we went to local neighborhood pools, we went to gyms," said Nafissi.

Born in Iran, he moved to the U.S. when he was 15 in 1975, four years before the Islamic Revolution in 1979. He says that's when everything changed.

Local News Local perspective: Iranian Americans watch attacks on Iran with mixed emotions Mary Kielar

“I always say pre-'79 we were walking around and everybody used to think we’re Prince of Persia and then right after that overnight, we became the terrorist. And that was our title," said Nafissi.

He's now a businessman in the valley, owning restaurants and used car dealerships, but he still has family in Iran.

“My other sister lives in Tehran. She is a caretaker of my 92-year-old grandmother," said Nafissi.

He says they're in the middle of the attacks.

“They’re doing well... All around them is being bombed," said Nafissi.

While he says he's not for any death and hopes for his family's safety, he says this is needed to stop oppression he says Iran has faced.

“At some point this nightmare had to end. 50 years was enough," said Nafissi.

Eddie Khalili, a local who was also born in Iran, agrees.

KTNV

“You know sometimes you have to make sacrifices, you gotta do what you gotta do for the long term," said Khalili

Meanwhile, many in our valley are also against a U.S. - Iran war.

According to a human rights group, there have been at least 1,000 deaths, including Americans.

The Associated Press is reporting Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, which experts say will impact gas and other industries in the U.S.

However, Nafissi and Khalili say while that is horrible, they believe it's needed for Iran to thrive.

“All the people in the world would get to see Iran and see how the Iranian people, how wonderful they actually are," Khalili said.

“We all have to pay a price to free our country," Nafissi shared.

Both of them tell me they hope this will lead to freedom and a bright future for Iran and its people.