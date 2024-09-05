Las Vegas Grand Prix donates $100,000 to local nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix honored local charities and business owners Wednesday morning through donations of funds and F1 tickets.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix donated a total of $100,000 to the following:



Beyond the Blue to support first responder counseling and wellness programs

Catholic Charities “Meals on Wheels,” to provide nutritious meals for seniors

Get Outdoors Nevada to help preserve our public lands and trails with clean-up efforts and

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, to support their STEAM programming

Each organization received $25,000 to continue the vital programming they provide for the local community.

WATCH | Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Las Vegas Grand Prix, explains how these nonprofits were chosen:

Additionally, the Las Vegas Grand Prix worked with several local Chambers of Commerce to surprise five extraordinary local businesses with a pair of tickets to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, including:



Latin Chamber: The Martinez Family, La Bonita Supermarkets

Vegas Chamber: Justin and Patricia Yin, Clean & Green Landscaping

Henderson Chamber: Todd and Teri Clore, Todd’s Unique Dining Experience

Asian American & Pacific Islander Chamber: Leanne Duong Ma, Direct Source Procurement

Urban Chamber: Tyler Gaston and Damian Hicks, Gas Station Studios

"It’s an honor to recognize these extraordinary local charities and business owners who are a vital part of our community," said Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Las Vegas Grand Prix.

