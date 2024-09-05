Las Vegas Grand Prix donates $100,000 to local nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix honored local charities and business owners Wednesday morning through donations of funds and F1 tickets.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix donated a total of $100,000 to the following:
- Beyond the Blue to support first responder counseling and wellness programs
- Catholic Charities “Meals on Wheels,” to provide nutritious meals for seniors
- Get Outdoors Nevada to help preserve our public lands and trails with clean-up efforts and
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, to support their STEAM programming
Each organization received $25,000 to continue the vital programming they provide for the local community.
WATCH | Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Las Vegas Grand Prix, explains how these nonprofits were chosen:
Additionally, the Las Vegas Grand Prix worked with several local Chambers of Commerce to surprise five extraordinary local businesses with a pair of tickets to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, including:
- Latin Chamber: The Martinez Family, La Bonita Supermarkets
- Vegas Chamber: Justin and Patricia Yin, Clean & Green Landscaping
- Henderson Chamber: Todd and Teri Clore, Todd’s Unique Dining Experience
- Asian American & Pacific Islander Chamber: Leanne Duong Ma, Direct Source Procurement
- Urban Chamber: Tyler Gaston and Damian Hicks, Gas Station Studios
"It’s an honor to recognize these extraordinary local charities and business owners who are a vital part of our community," said Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Las Vegas Grand Prix.