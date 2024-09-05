Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Grand Prix donates $100,000 to local nonprofits

Las Vegas Grand Prix donates $100,000 to local nonprofits
AL POWERS
Las Vegas Grand Prix donates $100,000 to local nonprofits
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix honored local charities and business owners Wednesday morning through donations of funds and F1 tickets.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix donated a total of $100,000 to the following:

  • Beyond the Blue to support first responder counseling and wellness programs
  • Catholic Charities “Meals on Wheels,” to provide nutritious meals for seniors
  • Get Outdoors Nevada to help preserve our public lands and trails with clean-up efforts and
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, to support their STEAM programming

Each organization received $25,000 to continue the vital programming they provide for the local community.

WATCH | Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Las Vegas Grand Prix, explains how these nonprofits were chosen:

Las Vegas Grand Prix donates $100,000 to local nonprofits

Additionally, the Las Vegas Grand Prix worked with several local Chambers of Commerce to surprise five extraordinary local businesses with a pair of tickets to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, including:

  • Latin Chamber: The Martinez Family, La Bonita Supermarkets
  • Vegas Chamber: Justin and Patricia Yin, Clean & Green Landscaping
  • Henderson Chamber: Todd and Teri Clore, Todd’s Unique Dining Experience
  • Asian American & Pacific Islander Chamber: Leanne Duong Ma, Direct Source Procurement
  • Urban Chamber: Tyler Gaston and Damian Hicks, Gas Station Studios

"It’s an honor to recognize these extraordinary local charities and business owners who are a vital part of our community," said Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH