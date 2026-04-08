Las Vegas food truck owner says fueling up is costly amid tensions between U.S. and Iran

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 met Maria Villareal, one of the owners of Maria’s Kitchen food truck near the Regional Justice Center downtown.

She’s been rolling around and serving Mexican and American food to people across Las Vegas for ten years.

“I love everything about this job, it’s my passion,” she said.

But the tension between the U.S. and Iran means an ever-changing and uncertain global oil market.

Villareal is paying double what she usually spends to fill her food truck’s gas tank. Instead of $60, she’s paying $130 now. For her two generators that power the fridge and the air conditioner inside the truck, she pays $40 each day.

She’s noticed a change in her customers’ spending habits, too, when they visit her truck.

“They used to buy a whole combo, now they just buy two tacos,” Villareal explained.

“Praying everything gets better for everyone because if it gets better for the customers, it gets better for us too.”

Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA, told Channel 13 that people shouldn’t expect quick relief at the pump following the news of a ceasefire.

“Peace is always going to be a great thing for the oil industry. But it needs to be a really long-term period of time for gas prices to be kind of normalized.

The oil industry needs to be stabilized over a long period of time,” he said.