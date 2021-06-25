Las Vegas firefighters train for swift water rescues at Wet 'n' Wild water park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas shared photographs on Thursday of crews training for swift water rescues at Wet 'n' Wild water park earlier in the week.
It's the time of year that's not only hot for Las Vegas but also when we experience monsoons.
