Las Vegas firefighters respond to 2-alarm apartment building fire

Posted at 3:57 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:00:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it received a call at 3:15 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at 2700 S Valley View Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.

Fire crews say the fire is in the attic of a two-story, four-unit apartment building.

Crews are working to put out the fire and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

