Las Vegas firefighters battling house fire that has spread to a second home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a call at 3:43 p.m. in regards to a fire at 2229 St. Louis Ave.

LVFR says that heavy fire was coming through the roof of a 2-story house and has spread to the house next door.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

