Las Vegas firefighters battling blaze at 1-story home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 11 p.m. of a fire at 4309 San Joaquin Avenue, near Arville Street and Sahara Avenue.

Authorities say a heavy fire was showing from the one-story house as crews arrived.

Crews are attacking the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area near the fire:

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

