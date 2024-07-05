Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to 85 firework-related incidents for July 4th

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fourth of July is a busy time for many first responders as fireworks light up the sky.

To get a scope of the response during a busy holiday like July 4th, Channel 13 reached out to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue for a list of the incidents they responded to during the holiday celebrations.

LVFR said from July 4 at 6 p.m. to July 5 at 4 a.m., they responded to 85 total firework-related incidents within the Las Vegas city limits.

Breakdown:



1 burning injury

77 outside fires

4 building fires

3 outside smoke investigations

Compared to 2023, the incidents have been slightly lower.

LVFR said along with partnering agencies and those outside their jurisdiction, there were calls for 115 emergency incidents and 155 units responding.

They said emergency calls taken by the Combined Communication Center for the period is 1,182.