Overnight fires damage homes, displace residents after Las Vegas Valley celebrates Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fires that damaged multiple homes are among the scores of blazes that kept Clark County firefighters busy through the night over the Fourth of July holiday.

Firefighting crews were called to an early estimate of at least 100 fires between 6 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on July 4, officials told Channel 13.

Drone video captured in the Rhodes Ranch area on Tuesday night showed just some of the illegal aerial fireworks launched into the sky throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Independence Day.

And overnight, it appears sparks from some of those projectiles may have caught flame.

Clark County firefighters responded to multiple fires that sparked on the roofs of residents' homes, fire officials reported Wednesday morning.

12:20 a.m. — Southern Highlands Parkway and Royal Highlands Street

Fire "fully engulfed" the roof of a two-story home in the Southern Highlands neighborhood early Wednesday morning, Clark County fire officials stated in a news release.

At least 36 firefighters responded to contain the flames.

"No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation," a CCFD spokesperson wrote.

2:09 a.m. — Harmon Avenue and Pecos Road

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a large, two-story home on Forestcrest Drive.

At least 33 firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire in the main house and soon discovered a shed near the home had also caught flame, officials stated. They say that fire was also quickly extinguished.

While working to put out those flames, fire crews also discovered a person in need of medical attention near the home and transported them to an area hospital. First responders determined the person's injuries weren't associated with the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of this report and officials said a damage estimate was pending.

5:04 a.m. — Wyoming Avenue and Boulder Highway

Just after 5 a.m. fire crews were called to a reported mobile home fire in the area of Wyoming Avenue and Sandhill Road, near Boulder Highway in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Arriving firefighters found "heavy fire" at a singlewide mobile home, fire officials stated.

"Crews initially fought an offensive fire but the mobile home quickly became engulfed and they transitioned to fighting the fire defensively," officials explained. It took at least 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

More than 30 firefighters responded to contain the blaze, the cause of which was still under investigation as of this report. Officials say no injuries were reported as a result of this fire, and an official damages estimate is pending.

5:51 a.m. — Harmon Avenue and Lamb Boulevard

Fire crews were called to a home on Yakima Avenue in the eastern Las Vegas Valley. They found "active fire" on the second story of the home, "with reports of possible victims inside the structure," fire officials stated.

After searching the home twice, officials report no victims were found inside the home.

At least 34 firefighters responded to contain the flames, including an air unit. As of this report, the cause had not been determined and a damage estimate was pending. Officials say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A Red Cross spokesperson said staff and volunteers were called to at least five house fires and helped 17 people.

At least nine additional structure fires were reported on the evening of July Fourth, according to numbers from fire officials.

"Let's hope for a quieter day today," senior deputy fire chief Kelly Blackmon wrote. "Please be safe."