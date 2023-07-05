Clark County fire crews contain at least 100 fires during Fourth of July festivities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July Fourth proved to be a busy night for firefighting crews in the Las Vegas Valley.

Initial numbers from local fire officials show at least 100 fires were reported Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The vast majority of fires were reported between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., officials told Channel 13.

For now, fire officials tell us they're assuming fireworks were to blame for the majority of those incidents.

Nine buildings that caught fire were located on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley. In addition to those, fire crews also responded to contain:



61 bush or brush fires

18 dumpster or trash can fires

five fires in washes or vacant lots

six other outdoor fires

Clark County Fire officials say crews from across the valley responded to help. As of Wednesday morning, all reported building fires had been contained.

Fire crews also wanted to remind the public that, as of midnight on July 5, all fireworks are now illegal in Clark County, with the exception of professional shows.