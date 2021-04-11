Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene of vehicle fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire at 1200 S Commerce St. at 4:43 p.m. on April 10.

Authorities say 1 vehicle involved and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

