Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene of vehicle fire

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
apr 10 fire car 1.png
apr 10 fire car 2.png
Posted at 5:14 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 20:14:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire at 1200 S Commerce St. at 4:43 p.m. on April 10.

Authorities say 1 vehicle involved and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH