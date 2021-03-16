Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reminds residents about fireplace safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue wants to remind you not to use solid fuels in a natural gas log fireplace.

Monday, fire crews were called to a home near Buffalo Drive and Summerlin Parkway for a reported fire involving a chimney.

The fire caused $30,000 in damage after it started in the wall behind the fireplace.

Fire officials say it started because the fireplace had burning wood and it was not manufactured for that purpose.

Crews were able to stop the fire on the first floor before it traveled inside the walls to the roof.

Luckily, no one was hurt but officials warn this is not always the case.