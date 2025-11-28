Winter has already made itself at home at Lee Canyon, where a 30-inch base, all five lifts running, and 28 out of 29 trails open have visitors saying the season showed up early — and they're not complaining.

The holiday looks a little different up here. Instead of a packed dining room, it's a packed lift line. For visitors today, this is the best way to start the season.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt speaks to families who preferred to spend Thanksgiving in the snow

Las Vegas families trade turkey dinner for fresh powder at Lee Canyon ski resort

"My cousins are here from Oregon and they were like, 'Snowboarding? In Vegas?' And we're like—yeah! Our dad used to ski patrol up here. He got us into snowboarding, and now it's what we do as siblings. We even brought our youngest brother this year," Guillermo Milan said.

While most families are huddled in the kitchen, these siblings' mom had other plans for them this morning.

"She preferred we weren't at the house causing chaos. She said, 'Go snowboard… take the problem child… teach him how to ride,'" Cody Shaefer said.

One Las Vegas family tells me they're grateful for a holiday that looks a little different — cooler temps, good snow and time together on their favorite mountain.

"We're thankful we have this in Vegas. It's something outdoorsy, not a casino… something we can do as a family," Romina Santa Cruz said.

These riders are enjoying every minute of the holiday, saying they'll take fresh powder over doorbusters any day.

"More people need to get outside. This is way better than sitting on your computer ordering stuff… or being in a Target with 500 people," Caden Shaefer said.

From families thankful for early season snow to siblings sharing their love of snowboarding, visitors at Lee Canyon are celebrating the holiday their own way.

If you'd rather trade the mall for the mountain this weekend, Lee Canyon is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lift tickets do sell quickly, so Lee Canyon recommends booking online ahead of time.

