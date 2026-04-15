Las Vegas entrepreneur pitches gluten-free fast food concept Power Soul Cafe on ABC's Shark Tank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas entrepreneur who built a health-focused cafe from the ground up is taking her business to the national stage on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Dina Mitchell, owner of Power Soul Cafe, is pitching her certified gluten-free fast-food concept to the Sharks. Mitchell tells me she hopes to land a deal that could take her homegrown business global.

"I have big dreams for this. I want to take this around the world, because so many people have written in and asked us," Mitchell said.

Hear from Dina Mitchell about the entrepreneurial journey that brought her to ABC's "Shark Tank":

Las Vegas cafe owner pitches gluten-free fast food on Shark Tank

Mitchell launched Power Soul Cafe with a simple goal: create fast food that helps people live healthier lives. After spending nearly 15 years building and franchising another successful brand, she spent seven years traveling the world, researching, and developing her next idea.

"I created what I wish existed, something that wasn’t out there: truly eat-to-live fast food," Mitchell said.

The cafe focuses on high-quality ingredients and healthier options, including fresh smoothies. Menu items feature options with less than 500 calories and 55 grams of protein.

"Power Soul Cafe is an eat-to-live fast food brand certified gluten-free, open 24 hours with drive-thrus," Mitchell said.

People told Mitchell to apply for "Shark Tank" from the beginning, but she was not sure until the opportunity came directly to her. She went through multiple auditions and re-recorded her pitch several times before making it on the show.

"So when the opportunity came up, I said, well, maybe this is a sign, and um, I went ahead and did the audition," Mitchell said.

Mitchell taped her episode nine months ago and has had to keep the results under wraps.

"I can't talk about it. I have a $1 million NDA with Sony, ABC, and Disney. I can't, I can't say anything. And, and that people have tried, people try to get secrets out of you, but nope, not talking," Mitchell said.

Mitchell tells me the national exposure alone could help take Power Soul Cafe to the next level. The concept is designed to scale quickly, with a long-term vision of opening 1,200 stores in 10 years.

Beyond growth, the mission is personal. Mitchell wants to make healthier, gluten-free options more accessible.

"It is not fair that a kid who goes to school, has celiac disease and cannot eat gluten, and traces can send them to the hospital. That is not fair," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said whether she lands a deal or not, appearing on the show could help turn her local Las Vegas business into a nationwide movement. Viewers can watch her episode of "Shark Tank" Wednesday at 10 p.m. on ABC 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

