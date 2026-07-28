LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the first school bell set to ring in Clark County in a little less than two weeks, parents and educators are gearing up for students' return to the classroom.

However, rising costs have made it difficult for some to afford school supplies. That includes educators, who have taken it into their own hands to provide for their students.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan details how fundraising efforts for school supplies have been increasing year after year:

Las Vegas educators turn to fundraising platforms for classroom supplies

According to the National Education Association, educators are spending an average of between $500 and $900 of their own money on classroom supplies every year. Many have turned to fundraising platforms like GoFundMe for help from the community.

"So last year, for example, fundraising on GoFundMe for school supplies surged by more than 50%," said Leigh Lehman, senior director of communications for GoFundMe. "And fundraising for books and literacy jumped 70%. So that need that you mentioned is certainly still there, and growing, and we are already seeing those folks come to the platform."

Those numbers are nationwide. In Nevada, Lehman says, dducation was among the top 10 categories for fundraising on the platform. Lehman says educators are turning to fundraising to help bridge the gap when it comes to providing students with the resources they need to set them up for success.

"The platform allows teachers to really cover the gamut of what they really need to fundraise for," said Lehman. "We do see a number of first-time teachers on the platform that perhaps don't have a full treasure trove, so they're really just getting started and want to make sure that they're getting started on the right foot."

In addition to basic supplies, Lehman says educators also opt to fundraise for more accessibility in their classrooms.

"We really think about it and see sky is the limit," Lehman said. "So that is everything from, you know, teachers purchasing perhaps therapeutic swings or calming light, you know, lighting for their classrooms."

Lehman says there are a number of fundraisers educators have set up here in Las Vegas. If you're a teacher in need of help, there are fundraising resources available through the site here.