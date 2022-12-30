Las Vegas doctor says hospitals are getting overwhelmed during nursing shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Hospital Association, Nevada needs more than 7,500 nurses during this ongoing tripldemic of COVID, RSV, and influenza.

Dr. Shiven Chaudry who is an Internal Medicine Specialist travels to all hospitals in the valley to help patients. He says the common factor shared by all our facilities is a significant shortage of personnel.

"There are a lot of people that are in the hallways waiting for care to care team to see them. They're also waiting for medicine and medications," Dr. Chaudry.

During this rise in patients with respiratory infections, he says the medical field is overwhelmed.

“It's definitely above what we're used to seeing and I think it's also going to lead to burnout," said Dr. Chaudry.

But burnout is exactly what Dr. Kara Garner the Director of Nursing Services at Grand Canyon University is trying to avoid by doing what she can to get more nurses in the field.

Dr. Garner says her students are going through a fast-track training program designed to deliver a bachelor of science in nursing degree in 16 months. The accelerated training is targeting the dire shortage of nurses in our state.

"It is extremely alarming, you have the majority of the workforce, 55% of the nurse workforce is 50 and over, so you have baby boomers retiring," said Dr. Garner.

She hopes to attract younger workers into the field. Grand Canyon University hopes to graduate hundreds of nursing students in 2023.

"When we send them out to the clinical settings they have to work with everything, contagious or not contagious, they do it all, so that when they get out in the field they are ready," Dr. Garner said.

Dr. Chaudry says he looks forward to the arrival of the new medical personnel. He says with many hospitals over capacity, the work can be exhausting.

"It's a little discouraging to be a healthcare worker when you have, you know, we've just come through the pandemic for two years, and it seems like we're getting back into something similar now," said Dr. Chaudry.

Dr. Garner says there is plenty of openings at the school for more students to apply, but still even though there is a shortage of beds and personnel, doctors say do not be discouraged from going to the hospitals if you need care.