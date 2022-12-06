Accelerated nursing program helps combat the nursing shortage in the valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An ongoing nationwide nursing shortage has left hospitals in our valley in desperate need of front-line nurses. New innovative education programs like Grand Canyon University Accelerated Bachelor of Nursing program may help fast-track the process by getting students to the front line of care as quickly as possible.

Grand Canyon University student, Ismael Vega says he wants to help people. The 25-year-old moved to Nevada to become a nurse.

"I was looking for a career change,” he said.

Vega already got experience in the medical field, but getting into nursing school in California felt impossible. That's also true for Karson Patterson, she moved here from California for a professional opportunity she couldn't get back home.

"I looked into it this is perfect for what I wanted to do," she said.

Both are part of the accelerated bachelor of nursing program. Program Director Dr. Kara Garner says this program helps fast-track the process of getting students to the front line of nursing care as quickly as possible. Students with 60 transferable units can enroll in the program and be done in 16 months. The traditional track for a nurse is approximately five years.

"Our students are able to work through the skill lab and come into her in our sim lab and go out in clinical and by the time they're done in 16 months, they ready to work by the bedside," said Garner.

Dr. Garner says nurses are in dire demand…nearly every hospital here in our valley is facing a nursing shortage….and across the country she says, hospitals systems need up to 400 nurses each. If you're considering nursing, the pay is good. New graduate registered nurses receives a starting salary of around $88 thousand dollars annually.

The next class starts January 5th, and there are openings for 75 students.