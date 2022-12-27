Las Vegas pediatrician warns parents about an influx of group A Strep patients

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The CDC is now warning parents about a rise in group A Strep along with RSV, the flu, and COVID. Local health experts say they are seeing plenty of young patients with strep here in the valley.

Many spent the day after Christmas going to the grocery store or returning gifts at the mall, but now when you go into public spaces Dr. Wesley Robertson with Sunshine Valley Pediatrics says you need to add strep to the list of infections to be mindful of.

"Group A Strep has always been one of the most dangerous bacterial infections that affect pediatrics,” Dr. Robertson said.

Lindsay Cheek says the tripledemic of has hit everyone, but now she is worried her son could be at risk for this infection.

"Over the last two or three weeks everyone I know has said that their kids have been sick," Cheek said.

She says her nephews had plenty of symptoms just two weeks ago when they tested positive for strep and she worries about her own two-year-old

Dr. Robertson says he is seeing two to five patients a day with strep A. He says most cases are mild, but if not treated it could be deadly. His office saw a major influx of patients going into the Christmas weekend. Out of the 30 he saw on Friday, six had strep and he says he is terrified about another surge.

"It is not just strep it will be COVID, influenza, RSV, it will all pick up after the holidays," said Dr. Robertson.

Dr. Robertson says while there is no preventative measure for group A strep, he says it is critical, especially while gathering with family and friends this holiday season, to follow basic hygiene practices and call your primary care doctor as soon as you notice your little one is sick.