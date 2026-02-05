LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may know the names of many African-American influential figures from Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks to Maya Angelou and Jackie Robinson. They've made an imprint on every aspect of American life.

But do you know Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first Black woman physician in the United States?

Or how about Mary Eliza Mahoney, the first Black licensed nurse in the United States?

It's people like this that inspired Dr. Jade Norris, the founder and medical director of Nspire Primary Care in Las Vegas, to do what she does every day.

WATCH | Allow us to introduce you to her:

Las Vegas doctor inspired by Black healthcare pioneers fights health disparities

"At 4 years old, I started saying I wanted to be a doctor, and that dream just never changed," Norris said.

Born and raised in the Las Vegas Valley, Dr. Jade Norris saw there was a need at a young age.

"Finding quality healthcare was really difficult. We just kind of grew up going to urgent care. I didn't even know primary care was a specialty," Norris said.

Norris says that perception of healthcare reaches deep in the African American community.

"Most Black people are struggling the most with chronic diseases, and almost every chronic disease we talk about is linked to obesity and lifestyle, and prevention could help," Norris said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for African Americans. They are more likely to have hypertension but less likely to have it controlled. African Americans have higher mortality rates for most cancers and are more than 50% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than white counterparts.

Njeri Gitao with the African Diaspora of Las Vegas says part of the solution is knowing the history.

"We know that Black History Month isn't just about the past. It's also about protecting our future, and health disparities to a very large extent still impact the black community," Gitao said.

She says it's not only important to find the right medical professionals but also to take hold of the wellness aspect of your health.

"Fitness is a very important part of health and wellness because it supports more than just physical health. It helps reduce stress, improves mental well-being, and builds consistency and confidence," Gitao said.

She and Norris say they want to encourage people to start now and make health a top priority, not just in February, but throughout the entire year.

"Most people don't know that most chronic diseases are not only preventable, but also reversible," Norris said.

"We all have a choice, right? And we can choose to value prevention, or we can choose to be reactive in our health," Norris said.

Their goal is to help create longevity within the Black community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

