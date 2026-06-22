Las Vegas dentist celebrates 1,500 patients served with free community giveaway on the Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas pediatric dentist is marking a major milestone by giving back to the neighborhood that raised him.

Dr. Terry Meads, the pediatric dentist at Changing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, grew up in the Historic Westside and attended Booker Elementary School and Cheyenne High School. He said returning to serve his community was always the goal.

"It was always my goal to come back to the neighborhood that raised me. I was in dental school considering a lot of different specialties at the time. Working with children really fit my personality the best," Meads said.

Meads grew up near the clinic's current location at 1750 Wheeler Peak Drive, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

"I grew up right down the street from where our clinic is located here, right on MLK and Carey, right where the Martin Luther King statue is," Meads said.

The Historic Westside is considered a high-risk area for dental decay. Before Changing Smiles opened, there were no pediatric dentists within three miles of the neighborhood, leaving thousands of children without easy access to dental care.

"Three miles might not sound like a lot, but when you don't have transportation, it can be a really big deal," Meads said.

Changing Smiles is also the only clinic in the area that accepts Medicaid, ensuring underserved families can receive treatment.

More than 1,500 patients have received care since the facility opened just over two years ago.

"We're very happy to have served the families that we have thus far, and we look forward to continuing to serve," Meads said.

To mark the milestone, the clinic is hosting a community giveaway today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can receive free baby supplies, including diapers and formula. Children can get free haircuts and face painting. The clinic will also provide free dental screenings to raise awareness about treatment needs.

Meads said the experiences he gained practicing in other states were valuable, but coming home means the most.

"I've practiced in other states, and I'm happy that I had those experiences in other states, but there's nothing like coming home," Meads said.

Meads said he hopes to reach even more families over the next year.

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