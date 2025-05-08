Las Vegas couple found guilty of hoarding hundreds of animals avoids jail time

A Las Vegas couple found guilty of animal cruelty will avoid jail time after a judge handed down a suspended sentence in a case involving hundreds of animals.

Carolyn Luke and Timothy Miller were sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to have no contact with animals. They must also pay over $13,000 to Las Vegas' Animal Protection Services.

The case involved approximately 200 animals found in the couple's home, car and a hotel room.

"There were a total of 232 animals, 128 were alive, 66 were dead, five passing away shortly after they came to my care. This includes 51 animals that were in the car with the defendants when they were pulled over, 11 of which were already dead and four that died shortly after arriving to the shelter," said a volunteer from the organization that took in dozens of guinea pigs owned by the couple.

Luke and Miller were previously sentenced for animal abuse and hoarding in Boulder City. They also must serve two-and-a-half years of house arrest stemming from those charges.

