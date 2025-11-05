Las Vegas could soon join Clark County, North Las Vegas in banning dog & cat sales in pet stores

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council is expected to take action on an issue that's long been on the minds of local animal advocates.

Council members are expected to vote on a revised ordinance that would ban the sale of dogs and cats in newly licensed pet stores. Existing pet stores would be given three years to stop selling those animals.

Originally, the council was considering a ban that would only apply to new pet stores, which would match Henderson's current policy. But after outcry from animal advocates, including an ad you've probably seen on TV lately, Las Vegas leaders revised the language to include an eventual total ban.

Clark County and the City of North Las Vegas already ban all pet stores in their jurisdictions from selling dogs and cats.

Channel 13 reporters have been following this issue for months of back-and-forth between city council members and the public.

Animal advocates argue the ordinance is overdue and that it will help address overcrowding in local animal shelters. They've also called attention to the supply chain of local pet stores, alleging many of them get animals from so-called puppy mills, where animals are bred under inhumane conditions, and many are born with health issues or birth defects buyers aren't aware of until after they've paid hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

As Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius reported, a bill considered in the most recent legislative session would have instituted a statewide pet store sale ban, but it was amended into a study.