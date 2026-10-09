Las Vegas could see an inch of rain by Tuesday from Tropical Storm Rachel's remnants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas could see as much rain as we've seen so far this year combined when the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel pass through the valley over the coming days.

So far in 2026, 0.99 inches of rain have fallen in the Las Vegas valley. By Tuesday, Channel 13 meteorologists project that number could double.

How much rain could fall?

Potential rain totals differ across the valley, ranging from three-quarters of an inch in the east to as much as 1.2 inches in Summerlin and the northwest. Here's what the potential totals look like, as of Friday morning:

KTNV

Worth noting: Mt. Charleston is expected to get the most rain from this system — up to 2.6 inches are in the forecast as of Friday. That still pales in comparison to the devastating floods that swept through the area from the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary in 2023, when some parts of Mt. Charleston saw as much as seven inches of rain.

What does the timing look like?

Weather models are constantly changing, but we can make some predictions about the timing of the storm.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Rachel was still approximately 1,000 miles southwest of Las Vegas, so it has a lot of ground to cover before it arrives.

Moisture from the storm is expected arrive before the heart of Tropical Storm Rachel hits the Las Vegas area. When that happens, we could see heavier showers and some thunder.

Showers may begin as early as Saturday afternoon and become more likely Saturday evening through midday Sunday. Scattered showers are expected through early Tuesday morning.

What are the potential impacts?

We will likely see wet roads and ponding on the roadways, which could make travel dicey in parts of the valley. It's a good time to remember that if you encounter a flooded road, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

Some of the rain could be heavy, meaning wash tunnels will fill up quickly and should be avoided during this time.

After almost a week of near-record temperatures, the storm will also bring a cooldown. On Sunday, our temperature forecast is in the 70s for the first time since late May, and temperatures in the 70s are expected to continue through most of next week.