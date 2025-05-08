LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recent storms in Las Vegas have shown that intense rainfall can happen at any time of year, even before the official monsoon season begins in mid-June.

"Since 1986, Regional Flood Control District has built 110 detention basins and 713 miles of channels and storm drains to move water from the west side of town to the east side of town to Lake Mead safely," Michelle French, Public Information Officer for the Regional Flood Control District, explained to Channel 13.

VIDEO: After the wettest May on record, Channel 13 has some safety tips to protect yourself in a flash flood

Las Vegas flood safety: What residents need to know after record rainfall

Stormwater channels and detention basins pose serious dangers during heavy rainfall. Water in these areas often flows much faster than it appears, and there are no features to grab onto if someone is swept away.

The Regional Flood Control District has several safety recommendations for residents to protect themselves during flash flooding events.

Stay inside or seek shelter on higher ground.

Parents should keep close watch on children and pets, ensuring they understand that flood control infrastructure is not designed for recreation.

Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roadways, as it's impossible to determine water depth or if the road beneath has been compromised.

"It's very dangerous to do that because you have no idea if the roadway has given away, if there's a large pothole that could cause damage to your vehicle. So we recommend, like you hear often is, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown,' and that is just even a little bit of water can cause damage to your vehicle, cause your vehicle to be swept away, or even lose control of your vehicle and cause crash," French said.

Even familiar roads should be avoided during flooding, with drivers encouraged to find alternative routes.

What to report:

Las Vegas storm drains can become clogged during heavy rainfall events, and that could cause excessive flooding.

"With the debris in the storm drains and channels, it slows down the system and causes issue with the system, so it's really important to get that trash and debris out of those storm drains," French said.

Residents who notice clogged drains can report them anonymously through the Regional Flood Control District's website at regionalflood.org

Flood Insurance:

Homeowners should also consider purchasing flood insurance, as flooding damage typically isn't covered by standard home insurance policies.

"Only an inch of water can cost upwards of $25,000 in damage. So it's really critical to look into flood insurance," French said.

Residents can click here to check if their property is located in a flood zone. It's important to note that flood insurance policies typically take up to 30 days to become effective.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.