Trump eyes Las Vegas for Republican midterm convention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas may be the site of the GOP's midterm political convention next year, a first for the city, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Traditionally, party delegates at political conventions announce their presidential candidates. According to the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump has told aides that the convention will be used to highlight Republican candidates and incumbents.

Las Vegas has never held a political convention.

In a Truth Social post in September, Trump bolstered the Republican Party, entertaining the idea of holding a national convention for the GOP before midterm elections.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump won Nevada by 50.6% — the first time a republican candidate would win since 2004.

Currently, Republicans hold a tenuous majority in Congress.

