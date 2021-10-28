Las Vegas costume shops busier than ever leading up to Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The clock is ticking if you still need a Halloween costume this year.

Cassandra Solorzano was first in line to buy costumes for her little ones but when she went back to buy something for herself, the shelves were cleared out.

"I bought this yesterday," said Solarzano of her Halloween mask. "This was the only mask I could grab out of like five."

With just a few days left until Halloween, shoppers across the country are finding bare store shelves as they hunt for decorations and costumes.

Martin Sadowitz owns American Costumes in Las Vegas. Sadowitz has been in the costume industry for decades and says he’s never seen anything like it.

“They call me and they start by saying they ordered something online two weeks ago and it’s supposed to be here and they can't get it. Of course, I tell them that’s what you get for ordering online,” Sadowitz said.

Sadowitz said his phone has been ringing off the hook with more and more people looking for last-minute ideas.

“They’re gonna wait to see if that comes in but unfortunately, I don’t think so,” Sadowitz said.

The lack of inventory is another consequence of the COVID-19-related supply chain crisis. Other costume stores 13 Action News spoke with said they were still waiting for delivery of about 25% to 30% of the merchandise they ordered.

“Even when it comes to candy it’s like this. I think everybody’s out here this year because last year we couldn’t do anything. I'm just ready for everything to go back to normal,” Solorzano said.