Las Vegas Convention Center unveils $600 million renovation ahead of CES 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention Center has completed a massive $600 million renovation of its Legacy Campus, just in time for CES 2026, one of the largest trade shows held at the facility this year.

The state-of-the-art updates feature a modern design that transforms the convention center originally built in the 1950s. The renovations, which began in May 2023 and finished in December 2025, include a modernized grand lobby, climate-controlled concourse, and a state-of-the-art boardroom.

Miguel Torres, founder of Elevare, is among thousands of businesses showcasing products at CES 2026. He's announcing his AI-powered fitness ecosystem for the first time at the event.

"I'm getting everything ready as it is just so that I could show up and, you know, represent for like the fitness industry, the tech industry in Las Vegas," Torres said.

The Las Vegas local says conventions like CES help businesses transition from locally known to household names.

"It shows the world that we're staying at the forefront of technology," Torres said.

Las Vegas city leaders emphasize that meetings and conventions are essential to the city's tourism infrastructure. They say the city needs a world-class convention center experience that reflects the scale and ambition of Las Vegas.

Leaders from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority joined the Consumer Technology Association to complete the renovation project.

The Las Vegas Convention Center opened in April 1959, and the number of conventions held there has grown throughout the years, along with the revenue brought into the valley.

"We're ensuring that the Las Vegas Convention Center continues to be the source of prosperity for our community for decades to come," a city official said.

In 2024, conventions and meetings at the LVCC welcomed 1.1 million attendees, supported more than 13,000 local jobs, and generated $2.9 billion in overall economic output.

In 2025, CES alone brought in more than 142,000 people from around the world, resulting in an economic impact of more than $381 million.

"The new Las Vegas Convention Center will help attract more events, delegates, and economic activity for Clark County residents. This project reflects the responsible stewardship of this critical public asset carefully scheduled around major trade shows to minimize disruption while moving the destination forward," an official said.

City leaders and local business owners like Torres say it's important the LVCC can support the growing need.

"Las Vegas is our home," Torres said.

With a full calendar ahead, city leaders say Las Vegas could reach post-pandemic record convention attendance. LVCC leaders say this year, they are on track to host 48 conventions and expect more than 1.2 million visitors coming through the Vegas valley.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.