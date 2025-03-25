Las Vegas community members to rally against Elon Musk’s government involvement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Concerns are escalating after a series of violent attacks on Tesla vehicles and facilities across the nation, including in Las Vegas. The FBI has now launched a dedicated task force to investigate the incidents, describing them as potential acts of domestic terrorism.

In Las Vegas, the group "Indivisible Las Vegas" has organized a rally on Tuesday at the Tesla dealership located at 7077 West Sahara Avenue. Organizers say the purpose of the rally is to demand accountability and transparency regarding the alleged influence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on U.S. government affairs.

The rally comes exactly one week after a coordinated attack on Tesla vehicles at a Tesla collision center located in the southwest valley. Protesters say they are not only speaking out against those violent acts but are also calling attention to Musk’s involvement in political matters, particularly his role in pushing for the downsizing of federal agencies.

Nationwide surge in attacks

This surge of protests and rising public outcry comes amid a wave of violent attacks targeting Tesla properties across the country. From Molotov cocktails thrown at charging stations to vandalized vehicles, these incidents have prompted the FBI to take swift action.

On Monday, the agency announced it had assembled a specialized task force to investigate the perpetrators behind the attacks, calling the acts part of a broader pattern of domestic terrorism.

Channel 13 contacted the FBI’s Las Vegas office to ask about the impact the task force would have in Las Vegas. They responded saying: