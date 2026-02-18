Las Vegas community leaders mourn civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas community is mourning the loss of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, a civil rights icon who made a lasting impact on the valley through his advocacy and countless visits over the years.

Jackson, who was battling a rare neurological disorder, passed away at his home in Chicago surrounded by family. The news has left local leaders reflecting on his profound influence in Las Vegas.

Wendell P. Williams, a Las Vegas Valley assemblyman, civil rights advocate and longtime community leader, shared memories of meeting Jackson during labor strikes at venues like the Frontier Hotel and the Horseshoe.

"There was a lot of strikes going on like at the Frontier Hotel at the Horseshoe downtown, and we're fraternity brothers, so there were many occasions for us to meet," Williams said.

Williams looked up to Jackson not only as a civil rights leader but as a human rights leader.

"His passion for people and human beings surpasses most people that I know and you know he's been someone that I've followed and admired and had the honor to work with for many years," Williams said.

Williams was at home Tuesday when he heard the news of Jackson's passing.

"We knew what was coming, but it was also something that we dreaded and felt bad about it," Williams said.

The Las Vegas community is now remembering the impact Jackson made locally, particularly in workers' rights and addressing unfairness across various sectors.

"Workers' rights, human rights, the period that Las Vegas was going through that, that's when he was here doing that, and that was just his time," Williams said.

"The Culinary Union and Teamsters, I mean, I don't think there was any place that had some type of discrepancy or unfairness that he didn't address or try to address it," Williams said.

In archived footage from KTNV Channel 13, Jackson spoke about his commitment to workers' rights.

"We are fighting for workers' right to organize. Workers to have livable wages. And job benefits. And most hotels in Las Vegas have seen fit. To see that the value of organized workers is a net gain," Jackson said.

Shaundell Newsom, founder of Some New Marketing, spoke about Jackson's ability to bring people together.

"Rev. Jesse Jackson could put words together and really inspire a bunch of people," Newsom said.

Newsom emphasized that Jackson's work remains relevant today.

"As long as you have people who are looking to marginalize other people, whether it's in the business community, whether it's in the social community, wherever, whenever you have other people looking to marginalize people, you're always gonna have an activity where you can put in work," Newsom said.

Jackson's connection with people of all ages was evident in his interactions with children.

"I mean, if you can see in the picture with him with the kids, he got right down on the floor with them, and they were trying to get him out, he still was playing with them and teaching him. He was a teacher, he was a leader, he was an athlete, he was everything that a person could emulate," Newsom said.

Even though Jackson is now gone, Williams says it's now our duty to keep hope alive — the message Jackson used when he ran for president in 1988.

"His messages are probably more important than we realized back then because now there's so much turbulence in the world in our country, but it's still a great country, it's still a great place to be, and it's up to us to look at folks who have brought good messages to us," Williams said.

Williams believes Jackson's messages will carry on for decades to come.

