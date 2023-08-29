Las Vegas celebrating 70th anniversary as Wedding Capital Of The World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — September 2023 has been officially named Wedding Month in Clark County, according to Clark County Commissioners.

When looking data from the Clark County Clerk's office, among destination weddings in the United States, Southern Nevada had 3.5% of the wedding market share in 2021. A report from the Global & North American Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment also showed that North American destination weddings are an industry that's currently valued at $3.493 billion and is expected to double by 2033.

On Sept. 23, 1953, an article by the London Daily Herald proclaimed Las Vegas as The Wedding Capital Of The World.

"Before that, we were known as Honeymoon Highway, the Niagara Falls of the West, and we attracted Hollywood luminaries and millions of people," said Lynn Goya, the Clark County Clerk. "Last year, we celebrated the five millionth wedding license for the county and we're very proud of that."

To commemorate the occasion, the Office of the Clark County Clerk is hosting a special 70th anniversary celebration at Caesars Palace. The event is scheduled for Sept. 3 and it's open to the public. General admission tickets are still on sale and cost $70. That includes entrance to a new show called "Las Vegas Will You Marry Me", a champagne toast, and a slice of cake from Buddy "The Cake Boss" Valastro.

The day will start when 300 couples enjoy brunch in the Milano Ballroom. Then, an original vintage Vegas musical production called "Las Vegas Will You Marry Me" will make its debut. The show will include performances by Dennis Bono, The Bronx Wanderers, Bob Anderson, The Righteous Brothers, Travis Cloer, Anne Martinez, Earl Turner, Clint Holmes, Lorena Peril, and Chris Phillips.

"Since Las Vegas claims the title of Entertainment Capitol of the World as well as the Wedding Capital of the World, this milestone celebration demanded a stellar lineup of luminaries capable of delivering outstanding performances," Bono said. "We are confident these talented artists will ensure attendees have a positively unforgettable experience."

After the show, actor Patrick Warburton will officiate a vow renewal ceremony with about 300 couples. Then, there will be a cake service and champagne toasts. Guests will also be able to take photos with a replica of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's wedding cake.

RELATED LINK: Vegas bakery recreating iconic cake to celebrate 70th anniversary as wedding capital of the world

There will also be a silent auction that is open now through Sept. 3 at 2:15 p.m. Anyone can bid on and win any of the lots. Some of those lots include staycations at the Sahara and Mirage, a Tuscany vacation in Cortona, Italy, and a memorabilia package from the Vegas Golden Knights. You can see the full list of lots and place your bids here.

Proceeds from the event and the silent auction will benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth organization.

"[Our] life-saving resources can change the entire trajectory of our client's live," said Arash Ghafoori, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth. "The kindness and generosity of donors will enable us to do more of this work in the community for the thousands of youths experiencing homelessness."

You can learn more about the organization and their work in Southern Nevada here.