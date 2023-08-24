Vegas bakery recreating this iconic cake to celebrate 70th anniversary as 'wedding capital of the world'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carlo's Bake Shop at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is celebrating 70 years of Las Vegas being the "wedding capital of the world."

The bakeshop invited KTNV behind the scenes as they recreate the legendary Elvis and Priscilla wedding cake. It's a sweet tribute to the king of rock and roll.

EVENT: Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding cake to be recreated for Caesars Palace event, tickets on sale

Christina Nasso, head baker and decorator of Buddy "Cake Boss" Valstro's Bakery, said it will take about two days to recreate the iconic cake.

"It's a lot of research," she said. "I looked at the picture hundreds of times. I put my own spin on it."

It's six tiers and about three feet tall.

"It would be the same design elements as the old one, just with some updates and something more my speed," she said. "One day would be to construct and cover the cake, and the next would be decorating. That's where I really get lost because the creative vibe just goes."

Nasso says she is excited to do it because she loves Elvis and it has been on her bucket list.

"I'm excited to do it," she said. "The minute we heard about it, that it would be an Elvis cake, I said 'OK' I'll do it."

According to a media release, the cake will double as the centerpiece of the 70th Anniversary Celebration of Las Vegas as the Wedding Capital of the World, which is said to take place on Sept. 3. According to visitlasvegas.com, the event will be held in Caesar's Palace.