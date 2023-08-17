Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding cake to be recreated for Caesars Palace event, tickets on sale

“Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding photos of them standing beside their beautiful cake are among the most cherished symbols of Las Vegas weddings. In fact, the Marriage License Bureau in Downtown Las Vegas features a mural painting of this famous image by local artist Jerry Misko," added Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County Clerk.

To celebrate the 70th year of being the Wedding Capital of the World, an iconic wedding cake is getting recreated for a September 3 event in Las Vegas.

The city was regarded as the Wedding Capital of the World for the first time in a London, England newspaper article on September 23, 1953. Since then, Las Vegas has taken the title with pride.

One famous 1967 Las Vegas wedding has inspired Carlo's Bake Shop to celebrate the city's anniversary in a big way.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's six-tier wedding cake will be recreated by Carlo's for guests and visitors at Caesars Palace.

The cake will be up for display and photo opportunities. Then, at the anniversary event, identical slices will be served to attendees.

“I am a huge fan of Elvis and have two tattoos depicting the King,” said Carlo’s Bake Shop General Manager Christina Nasso, who said he was honored to replicate the iconic symbol of love and marriage in Las Vegas.

The Presleys were married at the Aladdin Hotel on May 1, 1967.

General admission tickets and a limited number of VIP Couples’ tickets to the Sept. 3 event still available and may be purchased here.