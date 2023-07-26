Las Vegas can see cannabis lounges as soon as October, 4th license given

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cannabis consumption lounges will soon be opening their doors in Southern Nevada.

The Cannabis Compliance Board met Tuesday, where officials approved the 4th conditional license. It was for an independent location not connected to a dispensary, "LA Lounge LLC."

This is the first independent location to receive a license. It is not connected or affiliated with another cannabis business-like dispensary. Like a bar, it will simply be a business that sells for consumption on the property.

The owners said they don't have their location picked yet, and they will have to move forward with inspections from the CCB to get their doors open. The process could take several months. Some other licensees are closer to opening their doors.

"We are at the end of the hallway; this will be going at the end of the building," said David Farris with Planet 13.

Two other Clark County dispensaries received approval on their conditional license. One is Planet 13 near the Las Vegas Strip, which hopes to open one later this year.

"We get asked about it daily by most customers," Farris said.

While the owners of the consumption lounges are hoping to open soon, they still have to get approval from the city or county before opening their doors.

Tyler Klimas, the executive director of the CCB, says the process is going as planned.

"It sounds like we will likely see some consumption lounges open by the end of the year, maybe some as soon as October," Klimas said.

Back in November, KTNV's Joe Moeller spoke to Chandler Cooks who was waiting for final approval on his conditional license. He was at Tuesday's meeting watching the process unfold.

Cooks says he plans to open a lounge called Moulin Noir in the Arts District, and he hopes to move quickly.

"We already submitted everything that is required of us, so we are hoping to be at the next CCB meeting and get the conditional license," he said. "Ideally, we would like to be open by January. We want to beat the curve for Super Bowl."

After getting a conditional license approved by the CCB, business owners have one year to open.