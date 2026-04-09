Las Vegas business owner says tariffs and overseas conflicts are driving up costs for her local brand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas business owner says she is experiencing sticker shock as tariffs and the war involving Iran drive up the cost of almost everything for her company.

Ira Kaganovsky is the founder of Freedom Deodorant, a natural personal care brand built in Las Vegas.

WATCH | Las Vegas business owner faces sticker shock from tariffs and war

Las Vegas business owner faces sticker shock from tariffs and war

Kaganovsky said the war involving Iran is creating uncertainty for her business. She said international tensions are disrupting shipping routes, raising costs, and impacting communication with overseas partners.

The conflict is also deeply personal for Kaganovsky, who has family, friends, and business relationships in the region.

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In addition to the conflict, Kaganovsky said tariffs have been difficult to navigate.

"Before it was only impacting our imports from Asia. Now it's impacting everything. Our shipping, our fulfillment center. Our fulfillment center just raised all their prices because the cost of diesel, just for the trucks to deliver is so much more expensive. Our, we just got word that even our products that are not being made overseas, just for them to get certain pieces of the product, they can't get it. It's all more expensive. Everything, it's no longer Asian products. It is global products. Everything's going up," Kaganovsky said.

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Kaganovsky said small businesses like hers often feel tariffs and global conflicts first because they rely on international suppliers and smaller margins to operate.

When I asked how she is surviving during this time, Kaganovsky had a simple answer.

"A wing and a prayer?" Kaganovsky said.

She's not the only one feeling the pinch — Channel 13 also spoke with small businesses in Henderson on Wednesday to learn more about how rising costs have affected their companies.

Henderson Henderson small businesses struggle with rising prices and tariffs Ryan Ketcham

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