Las Vegas Ballpark partnering with Vitalant for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Ballpark is once again joining up with Vitalant to host a blood drive.

Officials said the blood drive is scheduled for June 10 on the Club Level at the ballpark. That will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Vitalant, there will be limited walk-in appointments available and donors can also make appointments online and enter the sponsor code: lvballpark.

Officials said all donors will receive a complimentary voucher for two tickets to a 2023 Las Vegas Aviators game and be entered into the "Big $10K Giveaway" to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards.